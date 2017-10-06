Startup problem
With the little information you have supplied i can only assume that it has just started doing this out of the blue , did you add or remove any files or software before this happened? if you have a windows boot disk thry starting the system with it , (note you must have your boot sequence as A,C , in your bios , otherwise it will not pick up the floppy before the HDD) if susceeful select start system with cd rom support , let it go through its paces , when you get to A: prompt type te drive letter for your CD-ROM ,( place your Windows disk in the drive first)then type "DIR" after the CD-ROM Drive Letter (Usually "E" under dos if you only have 1 HDD fitted.(EG. E:dir))
find the setup file for windows then type the file name after the prompt, follow the on screen directions and let it go ,hopefully that should cure your problems .
Good Luck :-))
Almost certainly one of the following
1) Hard drive failure. (Replace the drive)
2) A virus has re-written your mbr, doctor Solomans Magic bullet should repair it
3) Damaged Bootable CD in the CD rom drive. (Check and remove)
item 1 is the most likely, there is a usefull artical on posible ways of recovering data from a trshed hard drve on tech republic.
The best way of checking that is to borrow a replacement drive, and see if you can boot from that.
It may also be wise to check the cabeling, an inverted ide cable could cause the drive to be failing during the detection phase.
Good luck
if you added any new hardware inside the case - you may have disconnected the hard drive cable.
Really need more information on what was happening right before it stopped though.
This is too little information to help you with. Please give me some more details, What was the last thing you did before it happended. Computer specifications, etc.
I need some more information before I can answer this question. Please be specific.
