Static from speakers

By bobtrud1
I get static from my speakers when playing downloaded movies and dvd's. I dont't hear static when playing music CD's. I cant't say it's my speakers because the music plays fine. I am using a sound blaster live sound card with the latest up dates. This problem is driving me crezy as my wife and I like to sit in out computer room and watch movies. What can the problem be? I would appreciate any help I can get. Thanks

by mjd420nova

Check the cables to and from the DVD player, be sure they are dressed away from any other cables or wires. If the problem still remains, check the connectors and be sure they are seated fully.

by HeavenAmbassador

If you say that playing music cds does not give static, only downloaded files, it sounds to me as if it is somehow system related. What version of Windows are you using? You might try updating the bios on your mobo. Also, I've found that sound related problems are many times related to video problems. Make sure you have a good video card with the latest drivers from the manufacturer. What media player are you using? I don't recommend Windows Media Player. You could try DivX or another kind. I'm pretty sure if you try these suggestions, that'll clear up the problem. White noise is usually caused by a system that is processing too slowly. Check your processor and ram, too. Let me know!

