Check the cables to and from the DVD player, be sure they are dressed away from any other cables or wires. If the problem still remains, check the connectors and be sure they are seated fully.
If you say that playing music cds does not give static, only downloaded files, it sounds to me as if it is somehow system related. What version of Windows are you using? You might try updating the bios on your mobo. Also, I've found that sound related problems are many times related to video problems. Make sure you have a good video card with the latest drivers from the manufacturer. What media player are you using? I don't recommend Windows Media Player. You could try DivX or another kind. I'm pretty sure if you try these suggestions, that'll clear up the problem. White noise is usually caused by a system that is processing too slowly. Check your processor and ram, too. Let me know!
Static from speakers
