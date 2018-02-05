Search

Status appearance in Messenger for XP

By nigeljovanovic ·
Does anyone know if it is possible to set MSN or Windows Messenger to login but automatically show status OFFLINE. It annoys me when it logs in and then I have to manually set it to APPEAR OFFLINE; by then everyone knows I'm online!!
by rubenarakelyan-22317427 In reply to Status appearance in Mess ...

Go to www.mess.be and on top of the screen there is a combo box that says "download". From the box, choose "search for files" and type JnrzLoader. It will find a few results. Choose the one with the same version as your MSN Messenger version and download then install it. It lets you login as offline and also lets you run multiple instances of Messenger.

