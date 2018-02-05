Go to www.mess.be and on top of the screen there is a combo box that says "download". From the box, choose "search for files" and type JnrzLoader. It will find a few results. Choose the one with the same version as your MSN Messenger version and download then install it. It lets you login as offline and also lets you run multiple instances of Messenger.
General discussion
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Comments
Collapse -
Back to Windows Forum
1 total post
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
19
-
2
-
17
-
14
-
2
Status appearance in Messenger for XP
Thanks
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.