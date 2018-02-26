Search

Steps for LAN Infrastruture.

By it ·
Hi,

I am designing a computer and network infrastructure for our manufacturing company. We have 8 sites in our factory and every site have 2960 series switch and it will be connected to our core switch 3750 series by a backbone of Fiber optic Cable.
Our goal is to design and develop our company's computer infrastructure that supports

1. Emails send/receive for employees. (Exchange Server)

2. Fax sending and receiving using computers from any work station.

3. Accessing Internet Service through ISA server.

I was looking into HP Prolaint Server with Windows Standard Server R2.
My approach is to have three computers.
1. Mail Server
2. ISA Server
3. Domain Controller for other service (Printing, Policies, File services)

Questions:

1. In cabling what should be the steps to build more manageable, Secure and intelligent Infrastructure?
2. In Servers end what should be the steps to build more manageable, Secure and intelligent Infrastructure?

Your ideas are help me to build a Sophisticated DATA infrastructure in our Company.

Any thoughts?
Thanks for your help.
Shah Alam

