Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Storage Fluctuations

By eric.feyrer ·
We're having an issue with space fluctuations in one of our servers. The system drive is only 16GB and may show 4GB free and then moments later show 60MB free and then the server does not respond very well. When the server is short on space it fluctuates between 0-200~ mb free.

This is a Windows Server 2003 Small Business, it is primarily a Mail/file/domain server.

I know a number of things could be causing this but I was wondering if anyone knew of a quick way to determine what file/folders or process/program is causing this to happen.

Is there any storage monitoring utility or something? I know in Vista you can actually see what processes are reading/writing to the disk and how much they are doing so.

Any suggestions would be appreciated.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Back to Networks Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums