What is the Page File set to here?
That would be the first option and have you scanned it for Infections?
Storage Fluctuations
This is a Windows Server 2003 Small Business, it is primarily a Mail/file/domain server.
I know a number of things could be causing this but I was wondering if anyone knew of a quick way to determine what file/folders or process/program is causing this to happen.
Is there any storage monitoring utility or something? I know in Vista you can actually see what processes are reading/writing to the disk and how much they are doing so.
Any suggestions would be appreciated.
