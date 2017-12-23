Import/Export option is what you want.
Are the email addresses added to the local contacts? Check this first as it will make everything a lot easier. If so you can do an export on the contacts. If not, and they are running outlook 2007 you can do the following
???Click on File, Import and Export and the Wizard opens up.
???Select the option to Export to a File and click on Next
???Select Microsoft Excel 97-2003 (or a CSV file) and click on Next
???Select the folder that your sales inquiries reside in and click on Next
???Click on Browse to select a location and then type the file name that you want to export the information to and then click on Next
???Here is the important bit ??? click on Map Custom Fields. This will bring up a list of all the fields that are available in that folder.
You only want Email address, click on Clear Map and then from the Left side click on From: (address) and drag that to the Right list
???Click on OK
???Click on Finish
Not sure of the steps in 2010 but they should be somewhat similar
stripping email addresses from outlook ?
