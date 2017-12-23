Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

stripping email addresses from outlook ?

By timgoooders ·
So may employer has been collecting emails from customers and prospects for over 6 years. Now they want to use these as a basis for emailsing them back. I am challenged to try and strip the email addresses out of the mail box!! has anyone got any good ideas how I can do this?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Import/Export option is what you want.

by brian_meahan - TechToolBox.com In reply to stripping email addresses ...

Are the email addresses added to the local contacts? Check this first as it will make everything a lot easier. If so you can do an export on the contacts. If not, and they are running outlook 2007 you can do the following
???Click on File, Import and Export and the Wizard opens up.
???Select the option to Export to a File and click on Next
???Select Microsoft Excel 97-2003 (or a CSV file) and click on Next
???Select the folder that your sales inquiries reside in and click on Next
???Click on Browse to select a location and then type the file name that you want to export the information to and then click on Next
???Here is the important bit ??? click on Map Custom Fields. This will bring up a list of all the fields that are available in that folder.
You only want Email address, click on Clear Map and then from the Left side click on From: (address) and drag that to the Right list
???Click on OK
???Click on Finish

Not sure of the steps in 2010 but they should be somewhat similar

Back to Software Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums