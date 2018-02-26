Something similar with Turbo Tax
Installed a file that my spysweep defined as a threat. Removed it but continued to use the software- legal copy. Discovered that every time I used the software, it came back to life.
Don't know that you are having the same problem but it sure sounds similar. Alas, the only way to kill it for good was to quit using the software. Fine by me- other products providing a similar function didn't have that "feature".
Good luck!
Stubborn malware - ADW_ABETTERIN.AU
p.s. it is a W2K machine, fully patched with Adaware, Spyware Blaster, and Trend on it.
