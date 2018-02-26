Search

Stubborn malware - ADW_ABETTERIN.AU

By longball
Hi Gang, Trend OfficeScan finds the adware program ADW_ABETTERIN.AU, as well as the infected file aurareco.exe, and says it has found it, but can't clean it. It appears this adware came with a piece of software. After an internet search, I found the company had a removal tool, which I downloaded and used (very time consuming and difficult. Had to try 4-5 times for it to work). I checked the registry files and searched hidden files, all traces of this malware appeared to be gone. I then returned the machine to the user, and in a couple of days, we got the malware alert again. Same thing. I've gone through this cycle 3-4 times now, and when I think I've got it gone, it comes back again. Do you have any suggestions or experience with this? Thanks. -TW
p.s. it is a W2K machine, fully patched with Adaware, Spyware Blaster, and Trend on it.

Something similar with Turbo Tax

by Tig2 In reply to Stubborn malware - ADW_AB ...

Installed a file that my spysweep defined as a threat. Removed it but continued to use the software- legal copy. Discovered that every time I used the software, it came back to life.

Don't know that you are having the same problem but it sure sounds similar. Alas, the only way to kill it for good was to quit using the software. Fine by me- other products providing a similar function didn't have that "feature".

