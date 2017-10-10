Student problem with IP

Search

I'm a work experience student tasked with setting up a remote monitoring system at my company's testlab. We have two IP cameras in the lab (with their own webpage and internal IP), as well as a computer on which I have set up a publically available server (through NAT of a third internal IP). A centralised website for the testlab is available from this server.

The problem I'm having is that I can't directly port the camera videos from the cameras to the webserver webpages, however if I were to just have links to the camera pages, then I only have the internal IP of the cameras as a reference (i.e. href=http://internal IP), and these pages won't be available outside of the local network.

Is there anyway I can make this work, aside from assigning external IPs to the cameras as well?

Thanks

