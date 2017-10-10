General discussion
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Comments
Back to IT Employment Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
12
-
0
-
22
-
3
-
0
Student problem with IP
I'm a work experience student tasked with setting up a remote monitoring system at my company's testlab. We have two IP cameras in the lab (with their own webpage and internal IP), as well as a computer on which I have set up a publically available server (through NAT of a third internal IP). A centralised website for the testlab is available from this server.
The problem I'm having is that I can't directly port the camera videos from the cameras to the webserver webpages, however if I were to just have links to the camera pages, then I only have the internal IP of the cameras as a reference (i.e. href=http://internal IP), and these pages won't be available outside of the local network.
Is there anyway I can make this work, aside from assigning external IPs to the cameras as well?
Thanks
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.