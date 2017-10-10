Search

Subnetting

nabiscocna
Hi:
Question about a question I am studying to take an exam. Please review this question and the answers and explain why the answers are what they are. I suspect that the answers may have @ least one mistake in them.
Here's question:
"Which of the following addresses can be assigned to a host when using a subnet mask of 255.255.255.254.0?(select three)"
Answer choices:
A.113.10.4.0
B.186.54.3.0
C.175.33.3.255
D.26.35.3.255
E.152.135.7.0
F.17.35.36.0

Supposed correct answers:B, C, E
These are all valid host addresses within the /23 subnet.
Incorrect answers:

A.This is the network address for the 113.10.4.0/23 subnet
D.This is the broadcast address for the 26.35.2.0/23 subnet
F.This is the network address for the 17.35.36.0/23 subnet


Would any of you care to explain this to me? I would really appreciate it. First of all, is this even subnetted? If it is, then what is confusing me about this is that I thought that each subnet was supposed to increment by two because 256-254(the subnet mask)=2.
I thought that 186.54.3.0 was the network address for the 186.54.3.0 subnet. I also thought that 175.33.3.255 was the broadcast address for the 175.33.3.0 subnet. And isn't 152.135.7.0 the network address for the 152.135.7.0 subnet?

Thanks for all your help,

NCNA

