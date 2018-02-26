Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

suggest a best possible method for data migration of Sharepoint database

By sai_kiranB ·
we have a dell poweredge 2950 server on which our sharepoint database is located and the size of the drive is 300 GB which is almost full we have ordered a 600 GB Harddisc which we will be receiving very soon and also requested for installation. all i need to know is
1. can we add a higher capacity drive to the existing Raid (Raid 5) we have 300 GB Drives Presently,and new drive would be 600 GB with same RPm and Hardware specifications
2.best way to migrate the data to the new drive without data loss.
3.tools or applications to successfully migrate the data.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Share your knowledge
Back to Networks Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums