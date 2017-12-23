Search

SUN Iplanet web Interface

By waseam.ismail ·
Hello,

I have SUN Iplanet 6.3 in our organization as email system, our users not happy with its web interface.
We are looking for integration solution or third party software that allow us to change web access interface can support multi language for exist setup with out changing our mail system.
Thanks.

All Answers

You can use almost any pop3 client

by robo_dev In reply to SUN Iplanet web Interface

http://www.sun.com/software/products/messaging_srvr/ds_messaging.xml

The Java System Messaging Server supports multiple client access mechanisms, including Web access via Java System Communications Express, as well as integration with any POP3 or IMAP4 standards-based messaging client (such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird, or Apple Mail software) and mobile and secure remote access.

We Are looking for Web Access Solution

by waseam.ismail In reply to You can use almost any po ...

Yes you are right if we use client base Software.
But what we looking for a web Access solution for Internet access and Mobile users that can Support Arabic Interface.

