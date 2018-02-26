SUS Deployment

Search

My organization is looking into deploying Microsoft Software Update Services (SUS). Upon looking into the client configuration, registry entries are listed that need to be changed, but they don't exist? Can anyone find this: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\WindowsUpdate\Critical Update
Note: I have looked on systems running Win2k w/sp4, Win2kServer w/sp4, and WinXPpro w/sp1 and have not found the mentioned entry. Any help in this matter will be greatly appreciated!

The CUN client that came with the STPP compact disc can self-update to the Automatic Updates client through the SUS server. The CUN clients can be redirected to take the self-update software from the server running SUS. Set the following registry keys on the computer:

Are you using SMS to deploy??? the key you have corresponds to SMS clients only ....

are you in an AD environ ?

