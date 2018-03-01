Search

Security

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Suse Authentication

By catto ·
We are looking for best practices to autenticate a Suse box using Ldap protocol,as a client and using pam_ldap and Edirectory 8.73 (NDS Novell Directory Services).

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

Back to Security Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums