synchronize client clocks

We have a Windows 2000 server with 35 clients using Windows 2000. How can I synchronize the clocks to the time on the server?

mgonzales

If it's all 2000 machines then it should automatically update the time. If it is not, then through a login script using the net time /set command.

K2B2

malkeetdxb

By Default in Win2000 network, all the client's
are automatically synchronized with server time,
you don't have to configure anything.

K2B2

Griz1975

Use W32Time, the Windows Time Service.

Go to the following Microsoft White Paper. Depending on your network security, you may need to open a specific port on your file to sync with a authorative time service. In my network I sync with the US Naval Observatory.

Hope this helps!

http://www.microsoft.com/windows2000/docs/wintimeserv.doc

Griz1975

What I mean was...

"you may need to open a specific port on your FIREWALL to sync..."

Griz1975

Also, the link above doesn't work properly. The space between "win" and "Timerserv.doc" should all be 1 work with NO spaces.

K2B2

K2B2

