you have to uninstall the old modem before installing the new one. the drivers for the modems are conflicting with each other.
System hanged after configuring Modem
*** Stop 0x0000000D1 (0x00000008,0x00000002,
0x00000000,0xBFE38F3O)
DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL
*** Adress BFE38F30 base at BFE27000, DataStamp
3cf79a84 - VMdmc.sys
I taked following step to find out the Error:
1- I changed the system
2- reinstalled the OS ( windows 2000 Pro )
3- scanned for virus
but Error is still there.
Note: its not happening frequently it may takes
couple of hours or one or two days. I m
also running Proxy server ( Kerio WinRoute
Pro)
