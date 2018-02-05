System Log - DCOM Error

Could be due to a third party application installed. You need to look up the code (5A5A...)
in the Registry to see which application is causing it.
i found this:
XCCC: Event IDs 10006, 10002, 2002, and 8199 Are Logged Every Few Minutes in Exchange 2000 Conferencing Server
CAUSE
RESOLUTION
MORE INFORMATION
SYMPTOMS
A series of events may be logged every few minutes in the Event Viewer Application log of an Exchange 2000 Conferencing Server in your conference site. Because of the frequency in which these events are logged, the event log may contain many entries, up to several hundred, that are similar to the following, where ComputerName is the name of a remote Exchange 2000 Conferencing Server-based computer in your conferencing site: Event Type: Error
Event Source: DCOM
Event I 10006
Description:
DCOM got error "Class not registered" from the computer ComputerName when attempting to activate the server: {E85CB4EA-DA54-4632-A3C1-D8D2818AC233} Event Type: Error
<more at http://support.microsoft.com/search/?adv=1&spid=1173
the fix was to apply latest exhange service pack
hih
i got a few hits from mskb at support.microsoft.com '10006 DCOM'
so we do need mre data but here i found this also
PRB: Application Center 2000 Service Pack 1 Is Not Supported on Windows 2000 Service Pack 4
CAUSE
RESOLUTION
STATUS
SYMPTOMS
After you install Microsoft Windows 2000 Service Pack 4 (SP4) on a computer that is running Microsoft Application Center 2000 Service Pack 1 (SP1), some features and administrative tasks (such as setting members offline or online) may stop responding.
Additionally, the following error may appear in the system event log:
Event I 10006
Source: DCOM
Event Type: Error
Description: DCOM got error "%%2147749891" from the computer XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX when attempting to activate the server: {1EE00BE5-A7F3-4ED1-952F-B21256F53BF5}
CAUSE
This problem occurs because Windows 2000 SP4 contains security updates that are included from Microsoft Windows Server 2003 that are not supported by the Application Center Event Provider in Application Center 2000 SP1. Therefore, Windows 2000 SP4 is not compatible with and is not supported with Application Center 2000 SP1.
RESOLUTION
To resolve this problem, install Microsoft Application Center 2000 Service Pack 2 (SP2). This SP updates the Application Center Event Provider to a decoupled provider, and the change works successfully with the changes in Windows Server 2003. The provider changes are required for Windows 2000 SP4.
To obtain Application Center 2000 SP2, visit the following Microsoft Web site:
http://www.microsoft.com/applicationcenter/downloads/
STATUS
Microsoft has confirmed that this is a problem in the Microsoft products that are listed in the "Applies to" section of this article. This problem was first corrected in Application Center 2000 Service Pack 2.
Hi,
I've got the same problem with the same CLSID and it's appear to be an HP printer installed on the server which cause the problem.
Good luck.
Christophe.
My system is afflict by the same problem.
I have W2000 Server SBS.
Have you seen the solution????
I have exactly the same problem with exactly the same codes. All I see is too install this Microsoft Applications 200 SP2. Did this work for you? If not, what did work?
Thank you!
System Log - DCOM Error
DCOM got error "class not registered" from the computer(Windows2003 Server) when attempting to activiate the server. (5A5AA0AA-4683-96B0-B43301E83971).
This error appears in WIndows2000 Server, System Log Event.
Plz Help, it fills the system log and have to clear the events every one hour.
Thanks.
