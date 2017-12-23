You cannot have two domains shared between two mail systems, you need to differentiate between them. Use the exchange.ourcompany.com and mail.outcompany.com as email addresses so systems can tell where to send mail using 2 MX records one per system. You can have multiple smtp addresses so that one is for external use and one for internal (1 exchange, 1 blackberry)
Tale of two email servers
One is a pop3 and the other is exchange 2003.
The pop3 has an mx record pointing to it. The other (exchange) is used in conjunction with a blackberry server. The big problem is both servers share the same domain name. One is mail.ourcompany.com and the other is exchange.ourcompany.com. Anyone who isn't using a blackberry has their mailbox residing on mail.ourcompany.com and has no issues. Those with blackberries have an alias on mail.ourcompany.com pointing to their actual mailbox residing on exchange.ourcompany.com. Everyone can send to them, but when they attempt to send email to others with mailboxes on mail.ourcompany.com it bounces back since the exchange server is looking at itself and not find a mailbox for that user. we attempted to have them send to username@mail.ourcompany.com and to the IP address of the mail.ourcompany.com server but still no luck. Do to upper management the infrastructure is like this and will remain like this. Any ideas?
