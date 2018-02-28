TARGUS card reader

Search

I am attempting to install a TARGUS USB CARD READER model #PA505U. This card reads/writes SD/MM/CF cards. The drivers came with device on a floppy disk.

Provided setup program finishes fine. When I next connect the device to USB port, Windows detects device and tries to install... then loads DOS blue screen with "A Fatal Exception OE has occurred at 0028:FF038327 in VXD USBD(01) + 00000087.

MS Knowlege Base search turns up nothing, Targus phone support unable to assist. Running Windows 98 SE, disabled everything in Task Manager except Explorer and SysTray. Uninstalled Norton AV. Compaq Presario 5477, 600mhz Celeron, 128RAM. Other USB devices work fine.

Any suggestions?
Thanks in advance,
Bob

