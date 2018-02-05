Taskmanager Tabs are Missing
See the MS KB Article I Q193050
Solution:
SYMPTOMS
When you start Task Manager, the menu bar and tabs may not be visible.
CAUSE
This behavior can occur if Task Manager is running in Tiny Footprint mode.
When you double-click the empty space in the border around the tabs, Task Manager switches to this mode.
RESOLUTION
To switch Task Manager to its normal display mode, double-click the top border of the window.
MORE INFORMATION
When Task Manager is running in Tiny Footprint mode, you can resize the window.
regards,
Leopold
Thanks,
I closed this 3 days ago.
Don't know why it appears open now.
