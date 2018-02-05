Search

Taskmanager Tabs are Missing

By jeff12321 ·
We have a Win2K server on which the upper part of the window from the title to and including the tabs have vanished. I can tab to the invisible tabs and navigate. How can I correct this quickly (Registry?, the exe?). Will a repair correct this? Any ideas about what caused this?

Taskmanager Tabs are Missing

by Curacao_Dejavu In reply to Taskmanager Tabs are Miss ...

See the MS KB Article I Q193050

Solution:

SYMPTOMS
When you start Task Manager, the menu bar and tabs may not be visible.


CAUSE
This behavior can occur if Task Manager is running in Tiny Footprint mode.

When you double-click the empty space in the border around the tabs, Task Manager switches to this mode.


RESOLUTION
To switch Task Manager to its normal display mode, double-click the top border of the window.


MORE INFORMATION
When Task Manager is running in Tiny Footprint mode, you can resize the window.


regards,

Leopold

Taskmanager Tabs are Missing

by jeff12321 In reply to Taskmanager Tabs are Miss ...

Taskmanager Tabs are Missing

by jeff12321 In reply to Taskmanager Tabs are Miss ...

