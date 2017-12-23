Click FAQs above and to the right of your original message. Your answer may be in there; check the questions. If not then scroll all the way down to find a contact link. Kinda buried, I know.
Change Email addr
hi TR,
i have a new email addr and i need to update my subscriptions with the new addr.
in fact i changed it 3 times and saved it but it reverts to the old email addr ALL the time. i know this because i am unable to login after the change and i am forced to use the old email addr that i thot i had changed. Wazzz Up...???
i wanted to DIY but now i have to contact you but i am UNABLE to do so.
pls advise...
TechRepublic - can't find Contact Us
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.