Tell me again

By aidemzo_adanac ·
How sheep's bladders can be used to prevent earthquakes?

You smoke em?

by Slayer_ In reply to Tell me again

And when your nice an high, you can't tell that the ground is shaking?

Tell me for the first time

by CharlieSpencer In reply to Tell me again

who said they did?

Sir Bedevere

by aidemzo_adanac In reply to Tell me for the first tim ...

King Arthur: This new learning amazes me, Sir Bedevere. Explain again how sheep's bladders may be employed to prevent earthquakes.

Sir Bedevere: Certainly my liege.

Sorry, my memory isn't what it used to be.

by CharlieSpencer In reply to Sir Bedevere

I haven't seen MPHG in a couple of decades.

Not bad though

by aidemzo_adanac In reply to Sorry, my memory isn't wh ...

You still put it together. It was just a bit obscure. I was just staring at the computer and that line went through my head, so I posted it as a poser question.

Funny actually, if you Google the first line, there are people actually wondering about the solution and offering answers.

Some people's kids!

