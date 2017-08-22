You smoke em?
And when your nice an high, you can't tell that the ground is shaking?
Sir Bedevere
King Arthur: This new learning amazes me, Sir Bedevere. Explain again how sheep's bladders may be employed to prevent earthquakes.
Sir Bedevere: Certainly my liege.
Sorry, my memory isn't what it used to be.
I haven't seen MPHG in a couple of decades.
Not bad though
You still put it together. It was just a bit obscure. I was just staring at the computer and that line went through my head, so I posted it as a poser question.
Funny actually, if you Google the first line, there are people actually wondering about the solution and offering answers.
Some people's kids!
Tell me again
