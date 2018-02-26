Search

Telnet configuration

By garylash
Hello, Im a newbie to this forum.

I am try to set up a telnet session to a c1720 router. for a customer in another state.

I have been configured the 1720 to accept telnet from the local address in my network. but cant seem to get the dgl4100 to forward the port to the 1720.

Goal is to get the dlink router to forward port 23 to the local address of the 1720
I want the customer to be able to type- telnet [my isp assigned IP]
to connect to the 1720

can anyone help thanks.

