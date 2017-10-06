temporary directory
No problem for us my dear, just say whith windows you run and if you know the organization of your disks.
Click with the right button of the mouse on the Desktop icon and choose proprerties to know the version of your Windows (NT4, Windows 98SE Millenium 2000 or XP ) (alternately: press window - pause/break keys once)
To know he kind of the C: partition. Open the Desktop icon select the C: icon and press on the right button then select properties. you will seel the name of the partition, the type of file system (FAT32 or NTFS) and to size.
The most frequent OS is the Windows98 Second Edition which is alwais in FAT32 With an MSDOS bootable partition and you will have mothing more to dos to run your program.
Every windows as always a temporary directory, at least c:\windows\temp or c:\winNT\temp. Other temp exists on Win2000 and XP located under local profile directories.
Just open a command line window and enter the SET command, you will see the environment variables. It will give you the location pointed to by the TEMP and TMP variables.
Question: your SETUP program is not Windows compatible, This is a strange behavior, What is exactly the origin of your program ?
Are you installing Windows 98 or Me onto a new hard drive?
Before you can install Windows, you need to partition and format the drive.
If the drive previously had Windows NT, Windows 2000, or XP, it may be formatted as a NTSF volume which Windows 98 cannot recognize.
I will take you through the install of W98 or Me onto a NEW hard drive.
Boot from the startup floppy disk.
At the DOS prompt, type in fdisk and press the enter key.
(for more information on fdisk, check out www.fdisk.com/fdisk)
Answer yes to enable large hard drive support.
You need to create at least a Primary DOS partition, and make it active.
If your drive is under 30GB, you can create just the single primary DOS partition.
If the drive is over 32GB, Irecommend setting up 2 or more partitions.
(check out the article on partition strategy posted at www.aumha.org)
After creating the primary DOS partition, and making it active, exit fdisk, and re-boot the PC using the floppy.
At the DOS prompt, type in format C: /s
and hit the enter key.
Answer yes as needed to start the format process.
When the format is complete, you will be asked for a Volume Name.
I give my PCs a name based on either the version of Windows, or the hardware setup.
Just use only letters and numbers.
Now, you should be able to run setup, and install Windows from the CD.
If you are using a drive that used to have Windows NT on it, fdisk will inform you that there is a non-DOS partition, IF there are NO files on the drive that you need, you can safely delete the partition, and start at the top of the procedure.
If you have Windows 2000 or XP, and are trying to setup a dual-boot system, that is a bit more work.
It is recommended that you start with a clean hard drive, and install the oldest version of Windows first.
Chas
"Cannot create a temporary directory" which is followed with these words:
"If you have HPFS or NTFS installed on your harddrive, you will need to create an MS-DOS boot partition to setup WINDOWS".
And my question is, (I?m sitting here with tears in my eyes, hoping you can assist me) where can I find this "MS-DOS partition boot", I have looked all over the internet, I think, because I am finding no answers still.
Whith kind wishes of instant help as before, yours, ......... :)
