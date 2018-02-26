Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Terminal Services problems

By djconners001 ·
Hi,

Ive got a problem with one of my servers, every now and then it wont let you connect through remote desktop. When you type the server name and then click connect it just flashes in a way that resembles it refreshing and doesnt give any error at all.

Anyone got any ideas?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Reboot

by p.j.hutchison In reply to Terminal Services problem ...

First load Terminal Service Manager from a PC and connect to server. Logout any old connections. IF that fails, just reboot the server to free up any stuck resources.

I had a similar problem, you load to a TS server and all you get is a blank desktop.
A reboot cured it.

Back to Networks Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums