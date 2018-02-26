Collapse -
Reboot
First load Terminal Service Manager from a PC and connect to server. Logout any old connections. IF that fails, just reboot the server to free up any stuck resources.
I had a similar problem, you load to a TS server and all you get is a blank desktop.
A reboot cured it.
Terminal Services problems
Ive got a problem with one of my servers, every now and then it wont let you connect through remote desktop. When you type the server name and then click connect it just flashes in a way that resembles it refreshing and doesnt give any error at all.
Anyone got any ideas?
