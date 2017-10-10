Search

The book is good for you

By makins ·
If anything it will show that you are being productive. It is also a good measure to guage your productivity over a long period of time. I have keeped work journals ever since I can remember and I can't tell you the amount of times that is saved my butt. It can provide you and your employer vauable information. I require my staff of 11 to fill out a daily work journal and so far its worked great!

