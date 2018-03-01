Search

Security

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Thinking like a hacker

By jasonhiner Moderator ·
If you're serious about security and beating hackers at their own game, then you'll love this nine-page document, which breaks down a lot of methods that hackers use to compromise networks and shows how to defend against these tactics.

http://techrepublic.com.com/5138-6321-5267852.html

Take a look at the download and then post your feedback.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

One Way

by Black Panther In reply to Thinking like a hacker

Interesting - although does not mention the 'other ways'. ie instead of them coming to you - now they get you to go to them - using 'luring' techniques. Once you are in 'their' world it's a lot easier for them to get into 'your' world.

gravatar
Collapse -

Thats a good general overview :)

by admin In reply to Thinking like a hacker

I liked the way that it emphasised the process instead of specific lists.

I don't remember it mentioning tricking them into downloading a document and monitoring... ~LoL~

At any rate, I better go check my logs and ports hehe

Back to Security Forum
2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums