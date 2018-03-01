One Way
Interesting - although does not mention the 'other ways'. ie instead of them coming to you - now they get you to go to them - using 'luring' techniques. Once you are in 'their' world it's a lot easier for them to get into 'your' world.
Thats a good general overview :)
I liked the way that it emphasised the process instead of specific lists.
I don't remember it mentioning tricking them into downloading a document and monitoring... ~LoL~
At any rate, I better go check my logs and ports hehe
Thinking like a hacker
http://techrepublic.com.com/5138-6321-5267852.html
Take a look at the download and then post your feedback.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.