CG I was
talking about the funny face, when in FF I see the TR flag icon, and in the past with IE7 I also saw the TR flag icon.
Now I see A funny face, not complaining just saying. That is odd.
Actual domain name
Is techrepublic.com.com. Has been that way forever.
The icon? That is a new one. I have a little TR flag.
Yes. Very strange.
Edited because I should have said more the first time.
Sorry Tig
I guess that I was not totaly clear on what I was showing. Yes the silly Smiling guy.
Odd indeed
LOL
I understood it properly. I didnt think you were talking about the double coms.
Unfortunately, in IE6, I see an IE symbol, in FF I see the TR flag. You sure you didnt do it yourself??? :^0
I think HAL took over your system :0
Yea, you are right
it must be HAL, he still has not been in for maintenance has he?
Dang renegade!! LOL
Had not thought of that
perhaps if it is selectable I could get Meryl Silverburgh.
And our U.S. Republican friends
can get Sarah Palin. I get the flag in FF. In IE7, all I get is the IE round blue E icon. I have cookies disabled in IE and was prompted to allow a cookie from revasi.net, whomever they might be. Maybe that's a clue.
Good Clue
But I cleared cookies and all and it is still there, even rebooted, no help. Actually it looks kinda cool.
Have never given it much thought but most sites put up an icon, guess that is a cookie.
No mater, perhaps I will mess with it tomorrow.
This is totaly strange
<a href="http://s424.photobucket.com/albums/pp321/michaeljay2009/?action=view?t=funnyface.jpg" target="_blank"><img src="http://i424.photobucket.com/albums/pp321/michaeljay2009/funnyface.jpg" border="0" alt="Photobucket"></a>
Is it just me or has anyone seen this silly smiley face icon instead of the TR Flag as well.
