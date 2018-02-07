Who are you,
and why should I care? Is anyone attacking that matters to you? If not, why should you care either?
I'm sorry, I missed the last meeting.
What were we attacking you about again?
I've lost my notes, but that's on another thread (do-be-do-be doo).
Could you refresh my memory of what we can't let go ?
Most of us couldn't give a bugger whether you come or go
I've never attacked you but I could start in if you want.
I never even noticed you particularly until you felt the need to leave, complaining about persecution by Oz_media. It seems that you are back in much the same way that you left us.
Alas, you have become a symbol, for some, of a whiny poster who won't stick up for himself. You are now down in the TR lexicon as such and they are in the process of developing an IT_Lobo emoticon.
Go away.
But neil
remember that was a hush hush project. Complete denial.....
You must have missed the memo.
Did you get my link for the Stern video?
I will have to send your commects forward
http://news.com.com/Create%20an%20e-annoyance,%20go%20to%20jail/2010-1028_3-6022491.html
Good comeback - much better
Bit of a problem though. I'm English and therefore only subject to the law in my country. I have been taking small payments from US peers to insult and annoy. Like all guns for hire, though, I am loyal only to the highest bidder.
If you feel that you need my services then peer-mail me. Rates very reasonable. Note that I will not insult Mae or Maxwell because they frighten me.
Neil
I'm not scary. I'm kinda mousy and timid. I just get to let my inner child out here. If only I could get her take off her hockey mask..
Is it an inner child
with a pack of matches, a very sharp carving knife, supernatural powers and an affinity for pig's blood?
I hope not because...um...because you seem so nice.
This still on
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.