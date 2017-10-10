Project Office
We go through this situation again and again. I have fond the project office to be most useful. The Group Project Manager from the project office should have a very clear picture about the project priorities and resources requirements. The Project Managers themselves sometimes are too involved in thier own projects and do not have an enterprise wide knowledge of projects and resources. The Project Office has to account for the re-allocation of resources. The most critical part in such reallocation is that usually every Project Manager seeks the most experienced resource and sometime there are more than one project that require the same skills. Once a resource is allocated to a project its hard to shift them half way through a project without effecting the project schedule. Organisations at these times are not very keen on bringing in new resources, so we have to keep the projects rolling with all the reshuffling and reallocations.
I have found it most useful to keep my top and most experienced resources allocated to the prject for the least yet most critical of the tasks. This helps me to free them for the upcoming projects and move them from project to project. Experienced people can do well with re-allocation, however people with less experience cannot.
Greater the experience, the greater is the ability of the resource to get on the ride on a poject in progress.
Another critical factor we faced while reallocation of the resources, was that sometimes our clients wanted to be in communication with specific resources throughout the project. Although it is desirable, I wanted my top resources to be free for other work.
Its always a strain on a reource to keep following more than once project. However its a trait that the top managers and team leaders have learned. Its multi-tasking. Inevitably we have to do it and in todays business, multi-tasking is just a way of doing business.
Tips for Re-allocating Resources
I'm working on an article on this topic for TechRepublic.com and would be interested in hearing your real life examples about how you dealt with realocating resources. Please write to me at dcgate@yahoo.com (my bio is at http://www.techrepublic.com/authorbios/author_bio.jhtml?authorId=dcs), or add to the discussion here.
Thanks for your help and ideas.
David Southgate
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.