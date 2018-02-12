to switch from networking to softwares.

Search

By sudeeptaganguly2003
hello sir,
i am a BE graduates in Electrical Engineering from OEC.,Bhubaneswar. currently i am working in a reputed company as a support analyst in Computer hardware and networking field.i've a great interest to become a software developer.i got 59.6% in my BE.so canyou suggest me how i can achieve my goals? i am still confused whether i'll go through Linux or Ms-.Net? can you suggest me in which way i'll go to achieve my goals? if in Linux, which ourses i should do to achieve my target?waiting for your reply.my e-mail id is : sudeeptaganguly2003@yahoo.com .egearly waiting for your reply.
from
sudeepta kumar ganguly

gravatar
Collapse -

by Jaqui In reply to to switch from networking ...

what platform is most commonly used where you live?
that is the one you should learn first.

talk to your employer, maybe they will pay for you to take the courses.

after all, then they can get more work out of you.

