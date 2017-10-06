Toshiba Shutdown!

Search

Help me! My customers Satellite 4090xcdt hangs on shut down. He have win98, NOT 2:nd edition. I've downloaded the patch from there website, but it turned out to be for the 2:nd edition.

Have you tried the MS website to look for a patch ????

If not try re installing the Toshiba HALLOC utility !!

Hope this helps

PCTONY

Install the IE 4 SP2. Or install IE 5.0.

Hey there,

Try this:

1 goto:start>run and type msconfig and hit ok
2 select the advanced button
3 make sure that disable fast shutdown is NOT checked

or...

1 goto:star>run and type regedit
2 click the + at hkey_local_machine
3 click the + at system
4 click once on shutdown
5 make surefast reboot is set to zero

Hi,

I would suggest that you upgrade to Windows 98SE for free at Windows Update, because is resolves some of the bugs with Windows 98 first edition. Also there are 2 verison of Windows 98 first edition. By upgrading to Windows 98SE, it will resolve most problems. Also turn off Fast Shutdown as suggested in other answers.

Another thing you can do to improve the performace of Windows, is to make sure you have the latest BIOS upgrade, and all the lastest drivers, especially the Video Card driver.

All of the newer drivers correct some of the bugs in the older version of the drivers.

You can find most of the lastest BIOS and Drivers at
http://windrivers.com

Also upgrade IE to IE 5.01 at Windows Update. Microsoft is pushing the new IE 5.5 verison, but I do not recommend downloading this verison yet, because it is full of bugs and causing a lot of headaches to the people who have downloaded it.

I hope this helps you out, and good luck.

Don Thibodaux, Independent Computer Technology Consultant.

Try deleteing the Hibern8.dat file. This file become corrupted and causes the Windows 95 to hang at shut down.

