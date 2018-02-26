Search

Tracking CD Rom Usage

By tscoe ·
Anybody know of a program that will monitor how many times users access a particular cd-rom on a NT server?

Tracking CD Rom Usage

by Mike O In reply to Tracking CD Rom Usage

Set up auditing on that drive. You can tell how many times the drive is accessed and it will be recorded in your security log, but you will not be able to tell if they've accessed a particular CD-ROM itself. For example, you can tell they've accessed the drive, but not what title/software is in the drive.

Tracking CD Rom Usage

by tscoe In reply to Tracking CD Rom Usage

Tracking CD Rom Usage

by tscoe In reply to Tracking CD Rom Usage

Don't mean to play stupid but how do you only audit one cd rom on a server. The server has 10 cd roms and I only want auditing for one drive. I have seen the auditing section in User Manager but it won't let me choose the drive I want to audit. Thanks

Tracking CD Rom Usage

by Ann777 In reply to Tracking CD Rom Usage

Actually if you use windows menuing software (such as WinU), you can setup buttons for each cd on a server and log access, etc. We've done this in the Library world for years. (www.bardon.com manufactures WinU).

Tracking CD Rom Usage

by tscoe In reply to Tracking CD Rom Usage

Tracking CD Rom Usage

by tscoe In reply to Tracking CD Rom Usage

