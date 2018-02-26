Tracking CD Rom Usage
Set up auditing on that drive. You can tell how many times the drive is accessed and it will be recorded in your security log, but you will not be able to tell if they've accessed a particular CD-ROM itself. For example, you can tell they've accessed the drive, but not what title/software is in the drive.
Don't mean to play stupid but how do you only audit one cd rom on a server. The server has 10 cd roms and I only want auditing for one drive. I have seen the auditing section in User Manager but it won't let me choose the drive I want to audit. Thanks
Actually if you use windows menuing software (such as WinU), you can setup buttons for each cd on a server and log access, etc. We've done this in the Library world for years. (www.bardon.com manufactures WinU).
