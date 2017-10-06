Search

By EtherealRaven ·
I recently installed WinXP. I had WinME before this, very few problems. I formatted, installed WinXP, and everything is fine, except one thing. I cannot downloading anything. for instance, I go to http://www.aim.com , and I try to DL AOL InstantMessenger. The dialog may or may not pop up, and when it does, I select a folder to download to, and the Time Remaining stays blank, Transfer Rate is blank, and the Progress Bar does not move. The file doesn't download. One of my friends told me something about having an NTFS system instead of FAT32. I dont know if this will fix it, but if there is something easier, I'll take that instead. I have RoadRunner Cable, I Obtain IP and DNS addresses automatically, and am through a router. I have released and renewed my IPs twice. I did not have this problem before WinXP came along. I'm not a computer newbie, so I have tried all the menial things, like Virus Scanners, Cookies, IE options, etc.. I would greatly appreciate help please!

Thanks,

Ryan

Trouble Downloading.

by EtherealRaven

I took a screenshot of what happens.

http://www.geocities.com/thejmclan/DL_Problem.GIF

This stays like this until I close it. I have left it there for 15 minutes once.

Trouble Downloading.

by clutchmaster

First did you try another place to download the file in question.

Secondly look if the Internet Connection is Firewalled..

hope it helps.

Trouble Downloading.

by EtherealRaven

I have checked other places. It's not the file's problem. I cannot download any file whatsoever. I am behind a firewall, but I was also behind a firewall before I installed WinXP, and files downloaded properly then.

Trouble Downloading.

by Neal2002

Ryne,
XP has a built in firewall. You should make sure that the box to use the firewall is unchecked. I think you will find this under system properties, maybe Network props. You also want to make sure that the server, workstation and rpc services are started. You'll find these in the contol panel, computer managment applet.

Trouble Downloading.

by EtherealRaven

Could you please provide some more details on how to install these services? I can't seem to find any information in the Computer Managment applet.

Trouble Downloading.

by cul8rm8e

for services go into control panel,admin tools,services, remember to check each service you configure (start or stop) either manualy or automatically for dependencies.

tip: if you change any settings in here note them just incase you accidently disable or stop a service which can cause numerous problems.

i would first check what was previously posted.: disable built in firewall for XP.

post back if this aint the solution.

Trouble Downloading.

by EtherealRaven

Poster rated this answer

Trouble Downloading.

by EtherealRaven

This question was closed by the author

