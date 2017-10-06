Trouble Downloading.
I took a screenshot of what happens.
http://www.geocities.com/thejmclan/DL_Problem.GIF
This stays like this until I close it. I have left it there for 15 minutes once.
First did you try another place to download the file in question.
Secondly look if the Internet Connection is Firewalled..
hope it helps.
I have checked other places. It's not the file's problem. I cannot download any file whatsoever. I am behind a firewall, but I was also behind a firewall before I installed WinXP, and files downloaded properly then.
Ryne,
XP has a built in firewall. You should make sure that the box to use the firewall is unchecked. I think you will find this under system properties, maybe Network props. You also want to make sure that the server, workstation and rpc services are started. You'll find these in the contol panel, computer managment applet.
Could you please provide some more details on how to install these services? I can't seem to find any information in the Computer Managment applet.
for services go into control panel,admin tools,services, remember to check each service you configure (start or stop) either manualy or automatically for dependencies.
tip: if you change any settings in here note them just incase you accidently disable or stop a service which can cause numerous problems.
i would first check what was previously posted.: disable built in firewall for XP.
post back if this aint the solution.
Thanks,
Ryan
