Try re-installing W7 with the Repair option.
Does WAIK come in a 64-bit version? I'm only just getting my toes wet with it, and am using the 32-bit flavor on a Server 2003 system.
I have tried installing it on a couple different computers and get the same problem on them all.
The installation package comes with a 32 and 64 bit version.
Trouble installing Windows AIK for Windows 7
Microsoft does have an official Windows 7 Support Forum located here http://tinyurl.com/9fhdl5 . It is supported by product specialists as well as engineers and support teams. You may want to check the threads available there for additional assistance and feedback.
I have tried re-downloading the file from Microsoft's site and re-burning the disc multiple times with the same result each time.
I have also run the sfc /scannow command which scans for and fixes any corrupted system files, but it did not find any.
I have even reloaded the system with a fresh install of Windows 7 and still receive the error.
I am running Windows 7 Ultimate 64bit.
If you have any thoughts or ideas on how I can get Windows AIK to install that would be greatly appreciated. Thanks.
