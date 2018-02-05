Search

Trouble installing Windows AIK for Windows 7

By boardin4life85
I am having trouble installing Windows AIK for Windows 7. Part way through the installation I get the error message "The cabinet file "WinPE.cab" required for installation is corrupt and cannot be used.

I have tried re-downloading the file from Microsoft's site and re-burning the disc multiple times with the same result each time.

I have also run the sfc /scannow command which scans for and fixes any corrupted system files, but it did not find any.

I have even reloaded the system with a fresh install of Windows 7 and still receive the error.

I am running Windows 7 Ultimate 64bit.

If you have any thoughts or ideas on how I can get Windows AIK to install that would be greatly appreciated. Thanks.

Two thoughts; one useful, one not.

by CharlieSpencer

Try re-installing W7 with the Repair option.

Does WAIK come in a 64-bit version? I'm only just getting my toes wet with it, and am using the 32-bit flavor on a Server 2003 system.

WAIK

by boardin4life85

I have tried installing it on a couple different computers and get the same problem on them all.

The installation package comes with a 32 and 64 bit version.

Trouble installing Windows AIK for Windows 7

by JessicaD421

Boardin4life85,

Microsoft does have an official Windows 7 Support Forum located here http://tinyurl.com/9fhdl5 . It is supported by product specialists as well as engineers and support teams. You may want to check the threads available there for additional assistance and feedback.

Jessica
Microsoft Windows Client Team

