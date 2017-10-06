Troubleshooting home built PC
You're power supply should be 300w, coz' your running a Gigahertz processor. That is one requirement. Some hardware issue may produce when you have a low power supply.
check this out...
SYRUPHIN?
You don't say what BIOS chip you are using. Find out who makes the BIOS first. Then, check their web page. The beeping sound you hear is telling where the problem is, (or, at least part of the problem). Scribble down the number of beeps, the sequence, and if they are long or short. Check the wsb site, (AMI, AWARD, PHONIX, whoever), and check the beep codes to determine the problem.
If that doesn't solve the problem, it gets the first one out of the way.
Hope that helps.
