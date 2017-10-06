Search

Troubleshooting home built PC

By Samcorp ·
I have a PC that I have built and is now giving me fits. It ran great for about 6 months and now I can't even get it to boot. I have an EPOX 8K7A+ motherboard, Athlon Thunderbird 1.333Ghz processor, Crucial 256MB DDR memory. When I power up I geton onboard BIOS code of C1 which according to EPOX is a memory issue. However, I have gone to Crucial and replaced the memory. Then after talking with EPOX I replaced the BIOS chip. Then after replacing the BIOS chip I replaced the motherboard. It is still giving me continuous beeps on boot up. Could the power supply be causing these problems? I can yank EVERYTHING off the M/B (video, NIC, HD) and I still get the same error code. I am totally stumped. Any suggestions?

by Pinoy_Teknik In reply to Troubleshooting home buil ...

You're power supply should be 300w, coz' your running a Gigahertz processor. That is one requirement. Some hardware issue may produce when you have a low power supply.

by Samcorp In reply to Troubleshooting home buil ...

by jereg In reply to Troubleshooting home buil ...

You don't say what BIOS chip you are using. Find out who makes the BIOS first. Then, check their web page. The beeping sound you hear is telling where the problem is, (or, at least part of the problem). Scribble down the number of beeps, the sequence, and if they are long or short. Check the wsb site, (AMI, AWARD, PHONIX, whoever), and check the beep codes to determine the problem.
If that doesn't solve the problem, it gets the first one out of the way.
by Samcorp In reply to Troubleshooting home buil ...

by Samcorp In reply to Troubleshooting home buil ...

