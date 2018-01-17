Trying to install rc.firewall

Did you compile the latest version of iptables from binaries? make, make install etc.
I think the latest version is 1.2.11?? Not much difference from 1.2.10
from the "install" file....
-------------------------
FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
0) There may be some outstanding bugfixes or tweaks which are not yet
in the official kernel. Those are now (as of iptables-1.2.7) kept
in a separate package, called patch-o-matic. It is available from
ftp://ftp.netfilter.org/pub/patch-o-matic/
1) Next, make the package.
% make KERNEL_DIR=<<where-you-built-your-kernel>>
2) Finally, you need to install the shared libraries, and the binary:
# make install KERNEL_DIR=<<where-you-built-your-kernel>>
If you are a developer, you can install the headers, development libraries
and associated development man pages, with:
# make install-devel
That's it!
================================================================
PROBLEMS YOU MAY ENCOUNTER:
1) This package requires a 2.4.4 kernel, or above.
2) If you get the kernel directory wrong, you may see a message like:
Please try `make KERNEL_DIR=path-to-correct-kernel'
3) If you want to specify alternate directories for installation
(instead of /usr/local/ bin lib man), do this:
% make BINDIR=/usr/bin LIBDIR=/usr/lib MANDIR=/usr/man
# make BINDIR=/usr/bin LIBDIR=/usr/lib MANDIR=/usr/man install
4) If you want to build a statically linked version of the iptables binary,
without the need for loading the plugins at runtime (e.g. for an embedded
device or router-on-a-disk), please use
% make NO_SHARED_LIBS=1
-------------------
Compiling from binaries should give the info you need to address any issues you have "running" rc.firewall. If you feel the need to update your kernel, then go to www.digitalhermit.com/liux/Kernel-Build-HOWTO.html
you will defiantly need to compile form binaries if you upgrade your kernel.
Cheers,
Lindsay Rex
what version of iptables is installed?
the error also says that the kernel isn't supporting iptables, so verify that it's installed and active also
you can use firestarter http://www.fs-security.com/ is easy to configure, works well on redhat9, fedora core1, and do almost all from the gui.
you can check the repository for the package for your distribution rh9
http://download.fedora.us/fedora/redhat/9/i386/RPMS.stable/firestarter-0.9.2-0.fdr.9.rh90.i386.rpm
You need find out what kind of firewall support your kernel. There are three
1. ipfadm
2. ipchain
3. iptables
Be careful! ONLLY ONE of them can run on system.
Every firewall has own syntax rule.
Trying to install rc.firewall
I am currently running kernel 2.4.20-8. I downloaded kernel 2.4.28 but I am not sure how to replace the existing kernel (I'm pretty new to Linux).. Is there any link to the instructions or another firewall that anyone can suggest?..
Thanks
