You will need to make sure that the cd-drive is listed before the hard drive in the boot order.
Also, you will need to create a diskette with the appropriate drivers for the SATA controller and press F6 when prompted by Windows setup. If you don't do this, Windows probably will not recognize the drive. Other option would be to change the drive to "compatibility mode" instead of "AHCI"
You are using SCSI HDD's here actually a Western Digital WD5000.
What you need to do here is when the First Blue Screen appears press the F6 key and wait till you are prompted to insert a Floppy into the A Drive with the SCSI Driver on it, actually copied to it's root.
If you don't have a Floppy Drive the easy way to proceed here is to Slipstream a Install Disc with nLite available free here
http://www.nliteos.com/download.html
Just don't forget the Directions for Use of this piece of software available on their web site here
http://www.nliteos.com/guide/
Include any specialized Drivers like the SCSI/RAID Driver as it could be called either by the maker of this System/M'Board.
You don't need to turn anything off just include the HDD Driver as XP doesn't have Native Support for RAID or SATA Controllers and some SCSI.
Trying to load XP Pro on a system server I bought having problems
I am trying to install Windows XP Pro on a single drive WD500G SATA however I am incuring some problems. When I go to the BIOS to boot from CD to install XP on the drive it will not let me do this. It runs through the boot process and gives me the following. devise listing:
device Device Class IRQ
2 Display Contr 5
26 USB 5
26 USB 5
26 USB 9
27 Multimedia Dev 9
29 USB 5
29 USB "
29 USB "
29 USB "
29 USB "
31 RAID Control 5
0 Net Controler 5
0 Net Control 5
15 Net Control 9
API Control 9
Identifying Data Pool
MGR is missing
Ctrl+Alt+Del to restart
When I go back into my CMOS I do not see the HDD at all nor is it booting up. However if I go to the Hard Disk Boot Priority I can see the SCSI-0 WD5000 HD?
What gives? What am I doing wrong here.... How do I get the system to boot to drive so I can load XP on the HDD as a clean install. Should I load XP on my secondary system turn off Vista while it is installing XP on the secondary drive? Or will that screw things up.
I am lost here.... Please Help!
