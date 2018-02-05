turn off system's file warning
Good Day
Right click Recycle Bin. select properties, uncheck the 'Display Delete Confirmation Dialog'
Mark
turn off system's file warning
In each directory that you receive this warning, there will be a folder.htt file (It's hidden, so you'll have to make sure your folder options are set to view all files((with your window open, click view along the top menu, click Folder Options, click on the view tab, and click view all files)) anyway, just delete the folder.htt file, and your all set!
Hope this is what you meant!
turn off system's file warning
Change view to not as web page. Or customize web page view
turn off system's file warning
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.