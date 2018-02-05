Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

turn off system's file warning

By ken.husa ·
What is the change to C:\windows to stop the pop up warning about changing files is this system directory? I believe it was deleting a file or changing the atributes on a file in the directory.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

8 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

turn off system's file warning

by Blackcurrant In reply to turn off system's file wa ...

Good Day

Right click Recycle Bin. select properties, uncheck the 'Display Delete Confirmation Dialog'


Mark

gravatar
Collapse -

turn off system's file warning

by ken.husa In reply to turn off system's file wa ...

I am not deleting anything, just viewing.

gravatar
Collapse -

turn off system's file warning

by reference In reply to turn off system's file wa ...

In each directory that you receive this warning, there will be a folder.htt file (It's hidden, so you'll have to make sure your folder options are set to view all files((with your window open, click view along the top menu, click Folder Options, click on the view tab, and click view all files)) anyway, just delete the folder.htt file, and your all set!
Hope this is what you meant!

gravatar
Collapse -

turn off system's file warning

by ken.husa In reply to turn off system's file wa ...

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

turn off system's file warning

by randem In reply to turn off system's file wa ...

Change view to not as web page. Or customize web page view

gravatar
Collapse -

turn off system's file warning

by ken.husa In reply to turn off system's file wa ...

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

turn off system's file warning

by ken.husa In reply to turn off system's file wa ...

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

turn off system's file warning

by ken.husa In reply to turn off system's file wa ...

This question was closed by the author

Back to Windows Forum
8 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums