TV Tuner video recording - no sound

Well, make sure you have Line In selected, with sufficient volume, and not muted, in the recording input selections on *your audio card configuration program* (usually reachable by double-clicking on the speaker icon on your system tray and then Options > Properties > Recording) and not only in your video record software.
HTH
Ken
Yup. I've checked all that. The Line-In volume is at full and not muted. Now what?
humm ok you've got the coax cable from outside connecting to what? the Tuner card or a TV?
I ask because some use their TV and not their monitor. If your using a TV you need to run an audio line from audio out on the TV to line in to the Tuner card then patch over to the sound card.
The cable wire is split in two - one is in another room for the tv and this comes to my room to the tv tuner card. I perhaps didn't mention it but I can watch tv with the sound. Its just that when I record it, it records the video and not the sound.
by the way, you recording this on your PC? if so what editing software you using? Personally, I would go with a different card than the Kobian Mercury TV Tuner Card. Like the Hauppauge WinTV. Better support.
Thanks,
Kamal
