Ubuntu Linux Live hangs during laptop boot

Steps to take:
1) <ctrl><alt><F1> (F1-F6 are termials, F7 is the GUI). This should drop you into a term so we can check X or your display manager (X11.org, right?)
2) Or edit your grub (you are using grub) loader. Let's start in run level 3. As your computer boots, stop the loader and press e,down arrow, e, insert the 3, enter, b. In the grub.conf you'll see a line that says:
kernel vmlinuz-2.<version> <maybe some stuff here>
At the end of all that mess put a 3.
You could also edit your inittab, but I think it is easier (and faster) to edit the grub.conf. (the grub.conf typically lives in /boot/grub/grub.conf)
Good luck!
I managed to get into the terminal--which produced a command prompt. That's as far as it goes, however, since I don't know anything about the live directory structure. The GUI is totally inaccessible.
It's possible that you aren't waiting long enough. Those live cd distros take a long time to start even on my Athlon XP 2100 with 1 GB RAM. Try this. Start the boot process and take a shower. When you are finished with the shower, and a cup of coffee, then check to see if Ubuntu is running.
It might sound like I'm joking but I am serious.
jmgarvin, regarding your #2: He's booting off of a CD. How is he going to edit his grub config?
I just read this in your blog:
The last declaration before the boot process hangs and I can clear the white screen is this phrase:
* Checking battery state...
I think that Jaqui may be on the right track with his suggestion about removing the battery.
Great idea. Sadly, I'm not that hardware-savvy. I may try that option as a last resort. Like, "I can't get any distro to run" last resort.
you could try passing as a boot parameter init3 to boot into console, but I doubt that would work.
try removing the battery from the unit completely, if it's toasted the system will still run off the charger / adapter and with no battery to query it may just ignore the fact that it's a laptop.
Remove the battery and reboot with AC power and the situation should resolve.
Now, when I try to [CTRL]+[ALT]+[BACKSPACE] earlier in the boot process, I get the same result for about one second, then the white screen reappears. Once I'm on the text screen, I can type anything I want, to no effect. No commands are effective, not even a simple clear command. All I can do from this position is [CTRL]+[ALT]+[DEL], which prompts a new series of declarations that ends with instructions to remove the live disk (the drive tray then pops open) and press enter. The machine then reboots as normal.
The last declaration before the boot process hangs and I can clear the white screen is this phrase:
* Checking battery state...
This is a hand-me-down laptop with an almost certainly useless battery, so I'm wondering if the bootstrap process is searching for some kind of hardware feedback from the battery, is unable to find it, and thus simply hangs during boot. If so, what boot parameter do I need to input to prevent this from happening? If it isn't the battery, what is the likely cause, and again, what boot parameters will solve it?
