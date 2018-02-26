Collapse -
Assuming your question is sincere,
"What could be the reason for this new found love for Ubuntu?"
Why don't you load it for yourself and find out?
"What could be the reason for this new found love for Ubuntu?"
Why don't you load it for yourself and find out?
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
UBUNTU SUCCESS IN EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.