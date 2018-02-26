Search

UBUNTU SUCCESS IN EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION

By sola afolabi ·
Educational institution administrators have developed special interest in Ubuntu as the operating system on personal computer and servers. Even Federal university Oye, www.fuoye.edu.ng , a Nigerian government university has her servers running on Ubuntu. What could be the reason for this new found love for Ubuntu?

