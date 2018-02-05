it so simple prob for your computer B you are not getting the ip address.. even though ip is not there other computers can see this computer through netbios potocols because you are using all win2k only... for solution you have to check you are using static(1)or DHCP(2) ip addresses on your lan.
(1) if static no problem give static ip address for this computer and check ip addd by ipconfig if still if is showing 169.254.x.x if is the networkcard problem. if it is showing 192.168.x.x then your problem solved check the connectivity.
(2)If dhcp.. the same system it self is dhcp server give static ip. if there is another dhcp server check the reachability of dhcp server to your computer... main solution is give static ip address for ComputerB and check ip by ipconfig and connectivity..
Make sure your dhcp settings are correct. I'm guessing you have a DHCP server configured?
The 169.x.x.x address indicates that this machine has been assigned an apipa address. Apipa's only come into play when the DHCP config is not correct.
Good luck!
OK.. I put in a static IP address, subnet mask and gateway, and was able to access the LAN.
Will try entering number for the DNS suffix (once I obtain this info) to see if I can get on the internet...
Why would it need static addresses when all the others work with dynamic.... and it functioned with dynamic when I had it set up at home...?????
Problem has been solved....
Accessed router through browser and found that indeed all IPs had been used and MAC from Computer A was registered.
Running Computer A I ran ipconfig /release then turned it off and replaced with Computer B. Ran ipconfig /renew and SUCCESS!
Unable to add W2K computer to LAN
I made a backup of a 500 MHz computer (A) running Windows 2000, for migration to a 1GHz computer (B). Did a fresh install of Windows 2000 on B followed by backup restore. Loaded all necessary drivers for the new Intel board and was able to go online using my home network. Completed updates of Windows and Office.
Took the computer in to the office it will be used in, removed computer A (which is able to access the LAN and internet). Connected computer B and cannot access LAN or internet.... When I open the LAN it only sees itself, but other computers on the network are able to see (but not access) computer B.
Unable to ping either direction.
Ping 127.0.0.1 OK
Ipconfig shows a 169.x.x.x IP address rather than the necessary 192.168.x.x and is unable to renew.
I have uninstalled and reinstalled network adapter and drivers.
All settings appear to be the same but I must be missing something...
