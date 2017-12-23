Question
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Answers
Back to Software Forum
1 total post
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
0
-
3
-
4
-
5
-
0
Unable to download file after Uninstalling IE 7
Tried IE 7 and did not like it so followed Microsofts instructions to roll back to IE6. Now, when attempting to download a file from the web, get the following message:
"Your current security settings do not allow this file to be downloaded." Have admin rights, etc. When I attempt to change the security settings through IE Tools, it won't allow me to save them. Is there are reg hack I can use to allow me to change the settings?
Thanks!
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.