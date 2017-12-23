Search

Unable to download file after Uninstalling IE 7

By dwightp ·
Good morning:

Tried IE 7 and did not like it so followed Microsofts instructions to roll back to IE6. Now, when attempting to download a file from the web, get the following message:
"Your current security settings do not allow this file to be downloaded." Have admin rights, etc. When I attempt to change the security settings through IE Tools, it won't allow me to save them. Is there are reg hack I can use to allow me to change the settings?
Thanks!

