unable to open .jpg and jpeg files

By altheamartin ·
Getting error message, "there is no file association found to open this attachment" when trying to open .jpg and .jpeg image files. I tried saving it to my desktop then right click to select "open with" but there is no jpg file extension in the list.

by pauly4190 In reply to unable to open .jpg and ...

When you right clicked on the .jpg did you see an option to "choose program"? If so then select it then look through the list of available programs for Microsoft Paint or Microsoft Photo Editor which are installed by default (Photo Editor may not be, depending on OS). If you want to use that program all the time the place a check mark in the box labeled "Always use this program to open these files".

by doronamir In reply to unable to open .jpg and ...

Dear sir/madam,

open "my computer". go to the "tools" menu and choose "folder options".
in the "folder options" window, go to the "files type" tab, and look for "jpg" and "jpeg" on the list.
if they appear, you should mark them and than press the "change" button in order to choose a program to open them with (mspaint, photo editor, etc).
if they do not appear, press the "new" button and write the file extention (without the "."). than, choose the program to associate them with.

you can save all this trouble by downloading a graphic viewer (such as irfanview or jpegger) from any download site (such as zdnet.com, tucows.com, cnet.com, etc.) and allowing it to take over these file types (as part of the installation process).

I hope this helps.

by CptOmlly In reply to unable to open .jpg and ...

FYI - You can also use Internet Explorer as your jpg viewer, as long as you don't need to edit the image.

Further FYI - If you edit a jpg with MS Paint, it is no longer a jpg, but rather a bitmap file which is much larger.

