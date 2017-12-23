unable to open .jpg and jpeg files

When you right clicked on the .jpg did you see an option to "choose program"? If so then select it then look through the list of available programs for Microsoft Paint or Microsoft Photo Editor which are installed by default (Photo Editor may not be, depending on OS). If you want to use that program all the time the place a check mark in the box labeled "Always use this program to open these files".
open "my computer". go to the "tools" menu and choose "folder options".
in the "folder options" window, go to the "files type" tab, and look for "jpg" and "jpeg" on the list.
if they appear, you should mark them and than press the "change" button in order to choose a program to open them with (mspaint, photo editor, etc).
if they do not appear, press the "new" button and write the file extention (without the "."). than, choose the program to associate them with.
you can save all this trouble by downloading a graphic viewer (such as irfanview or jpegger) from any download site (such as zdnet.com, tucows.com, cnet.com, etc.) and allowing it to take over these file types (as part of the installation process).
FYI - You can also use Internet Explorer as your jpg viewer, as long as you don't need to edit the image.
Further FYI - If you edit a jpg with MS Paint, it is no longer a jpg, but rather a bitmap file which is much larger.
