Unable to open personal folder default

By DaddyYonb
Tags: Windows, Software
Recently, Microsoft Outlook displays a message "Unable to open personal folder default", pressing buttons <OK> outlook closes. But if you move the Outlook.pst file when you start outlook can't find a personal folder file, and asks for help. Shows him to move files and outlook works fine, but before the first shutdown. Then, after another run outlook again it can not open the personal folders used by default. Maybe try some pst file reader? Tried to reinstall the office - nothing.

Change permissions on the directory in Outlook.pst.

by nerhet

Change permissions on the directory in Outlook.pst.
Create a new configuration - "use by default". Should help.
Use PST Viewer Tool to solve the problem. If these methods don't help.
http://www.pst.viewertool.com/

Repair damaged Outlook PST files

by rehanalopez

It may be possible that Outlook PST files have been damaged, while you are unable to open personal folder default. You should try to run Scanpst.exe to fix this corruption issues. There are some useful professionals software also available like kernel for Outlook PST Repair that easily repairs and recovers damaged PST files. For more visit http://www.outlookrecoverytool.org/

reconstructing the spotted areas of PST file

by maxistress

This problem can be resolved through reconstructing the spotted areas of PST file. However, Inbox repair tool is sufficient for this task but critical cases would be solve through advanced PST repair mechanism. To know how it works, consider the resources that are provided by stellar PST repair methodology.

Recovery of personal folder from MS Outlook

by kraiggbrathwaite87

You can easily try demo version of this tool http://www.en.pstrecovery.org The tool is provides demo of their software at free of cost. You can try demo version at following location: http://www.pst.msoutlookrepair.com and quickly recover or repair your personal folder from Outlook.

Repair and Open PST File

by camrinjohn

I would like to suggest you to use Outlook PST repair software which is easy to use interactive screens help to recover corrupt or damaged PST files flawlessly.

Read more- http://www.outlookpstrepair.recoveryfix.com

Two options

by marcelopalau

I think if you change permissions on the directory in Outlook.pst, and if you make a new configuration, should work. Also, you can try an outlook recovery software called OutlookFIX, you can see more here: http://www.cimaware.com/outlook-data-repair-outlookfix

