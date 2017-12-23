Unable to open your Default e-mail folde
I think changing/deleting the registry may not work properly. I suggest to reset your cookies. Open control panel, then Internet options. You may not set your default email program. Set it at outlook express. then click the Advanced tab. and click on RESTORE DEFAULTS. this method often solve my problem, may perhaps yours too.
If this not work plz tell me, i will try another method
Do you have Exchange Server? if yes,
When you create for here the mail box on Exchange you should choose a valid user account for this mail box, did you check that her account was choosen when the mail box created?
When you open Outlook for the first time, it should ask you to configure Outlook so she can use here mail, make sure of that.
If yoiu need any further instruction or help will be glad to do so
"You do not have permision to logon"
I did a research on Microsoft and talk about logon Credentials and removing the Name Pipes from the Exchange binding Order,
Did this and Changing/deleting the Registry.
Under "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Exchange\Excahnge Provider" Done this.
Have her try different machine same error message, but if I logon and configure my e-mail (Outlook) it work. So something wrong with her account somewhere cause it about credential. But I double check her accout it okey he be able to logon and only the Outlook having problem.
