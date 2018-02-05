Search

I have been told to uninstall games from Windows 2000 PCs. I tried add/remove windows components but no option to uninstall games or other windows programs. Can you help?

A previous question on this topic:

http://www.techrepublic.com/forumqa/thread_detail.jhtml?thread_id=114092

Please remove any embedded spaces that appear in the above link before broswing with your browser (ie before the "thread_id" # above).

Try here ...

http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;223182

Remember to remove any spaces in the URL.

(yes, I am one of the answers from the question link posted above)

-Dave

I used the modifing sysoc.inf method works OK. Thank You.

