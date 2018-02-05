Unknown USB Device
Solution #1: Open devmgmt.msc (device manager), right click on the unkown device, select properties, go to driver tab and click update driver
Solution #2: In device manager expand - USB serial bus controllers, right click over USB Root Hub and select properties. Here go to tab for power management and uncheck the option which says Allow computer to turn off the device for saving power and then restart the PC.
PS: if i reboot the laptop with a mouse connected it works, but if i remove the USB and reinsert it it doesn't work i have to reboot again. I tried this with tow USB flash drives but only one acted the same as the mouse, the one that is FAT32, the other one is exFAT.
Thanks for your time, and sorry for my grammar i'm from Romania.