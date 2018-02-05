Search

Unknown USB Device

By marrinmarian
Tags: Windows, Hardware
After playing Just Cause 2 for about two hours my mouse stopped working but the LED was working(blue when i move it, red when it is staying) and long story after... I found out that the Universal Serial Bus Controller's drivers are corrupted or not correctly installed, i deleted them (uninstall device in device manager) and i rebooted but nothing, it says :"Device Descriptor request failed" in device manager. I searched as much as I could on internet and i found some solutions but none of them worked. I don't want to reinstall the OS.
PS: if i reboot the laptop with a mouse connected it works, but if i remove the USB and reinsert it it doesn't work i have to reboot again. I tried this with tow USB flash drives but only one acted the same as the mouse, the one that is FAT32, the other one is exFAT.
Thanks for your time, and sorry for my grammar i'm from Romania.
Unknown USB Device

by tech28geek In reply to Unknown USB Device

Solution #1: Open devmgmt.msc (device manager), right click on the unkown device, select properties, go to driver tab and click update driver

Solution #2: In device manager expand - USB serial bus controllers, right click over USB Root Hub and select properties. Here go to tab for power management and uncheck the option which says Allow computer to turn off the device for saving power and then restart the PC.

Already tried.

by marrinmarian In reply to Unknown USB Device

I already tried both of these and none of them worked.

