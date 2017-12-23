New Message
I also facing same problem with yours. The only way I get to solve this problem is send the reply as a new message.
Check the Event Logs
for the Errors and get the Event I I would then just Google it.
EG: Event ID:0000
Email forward or reply Outlook 2003
I have experienced the same problem. I have found one solution which in my case is working fine. The message I received was in HTML format. I changed the HTML format to Rich Text format while forwarding or replying to this email and it goes perfect. This is happening from a sender using outlook express in Windows vista only.
"Unspecified error" when replying mail in outlook 2003
The only way is to uncheck the "Use Microsoft Word to edit emails message", detect adn repair does not helps either. IS there any other ways to go around this problem?
Thanks!
