Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

"Unspecified error" when replying mail in outlook 2003

By SpamBot ·
Hi there, got this irriating problem with my company's outlook 2003. When my user tired to reply back a certain email or saving it as Draft, outlook will prompt "Unspecified Error".

The only way is to uncheck the "Use Microsoft Word to edit emails message", detect adn repair does not helps either. IS there any other ways to go around this problem?

Thanks!

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

New Message

by purnoma In reply to "Unspecified error" when ...

I also facing same problem with yours. The only way I get to solve this problem is send the reply as a new message.

gravatar
Collapse -

Check the Event Logs

by Jacky Howe In reply to New Message

for the Errors and get the Event I I would then just Google it.
EG: Event ID:0000

gravatar
Collapse -

Email forward or reply Outlook 2003

by gkknair In reply to "Unspecified error" when ...

I have experienced the same problem. I have found one solution which in my case is working fine. The message I received was in HTML format. I changed the HTML format to Rich Text format while forwarding or replying to this email and it goes perfect. This is happening from a sender using outlook express in Windows vista only.

Back to Software Forum
3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums