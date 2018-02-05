Search

Unusable backup (bkf) file.

By dgabbard ·
The backup file is unusable. You must erase it, or choose another file.

OK is my only option.

When I try to restore from a backup, I get the error above. I REALLY need to recover this backup.

Technet Q269826 says that Windows 2000 backuputilities cannot read it. Does anybody know of any third party utility that may be able to open this file?

Thanks
Doug
dgabbard@fuse.net

gravatar
Collapse -

Unusable backup (bkf) file.

by Ann777 In reply to Unusable backup (bkf) fil ...

http://www.microsoft.com/windowsxp/pro/using/howto/security/backup.asp

Have you seen the above link? BKF files seem to be generated from WinXP. You might be able to restore to WinXP and then transfer the stuff you need to Win2000.

gravatar
Collapse -

Unusable backup (bkf) file.

by Ann777 In reply to Unusable backup (bkf) fil ...

Actually *.bkf files should recover in Win2000 as well.

See if you can (by using a command line) copy the file to the hdd. Then see if you can recover the files/folders you need.

gravatar
Collapse -

Unusable backup (bkf) file.

by dgabbard In reply to Unusable backup (bkf) fil ...

Still getting the same error. I have tried with XP Pro and Windows 2000 Pro.

gravatar
Collapse -

Unusable backup (bkf) file.

by grimreality In reply to Unusable backup (bkf) fil ...

Just try to change the extension name to .bak

gravatar
Collapse -

Unusable backup (bkf) file.

by dgabbard In reply to Unusable backup (bkf) fil ...

Not sure what that would do...but I tried it anyway... now luck.

gravatar
Collapse -

Unusable backup (bkf) file.

by dgabbard In reply to Unusable backup (bkf) fil ...

This question was closed by the author

